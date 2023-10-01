Guardian Investment Management Takes $939,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.