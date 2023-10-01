Hall Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

