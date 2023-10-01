Hans Helmerich Sells 25,627 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.