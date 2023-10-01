HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 487.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,441. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

