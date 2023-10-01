Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $904,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

