Heritage Investment Group Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $939,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 165,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 359.7% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

