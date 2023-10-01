HSBC Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $171.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HSBC from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.85.

Shares of ILMN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.31 and a 200 day moving average of $191.76. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 52-week low of $127.37 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

