Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 1,143,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,339,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Immunovant Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,992,749.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,992,749.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

