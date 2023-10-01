Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells 15,798 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.71 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 171.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackBerry by 98.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,289,346 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.