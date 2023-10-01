Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells 15,798 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.71 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.51.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.