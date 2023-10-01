Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Sells 23,199 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $105,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,844.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.63. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.48.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
