Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stake Reduced by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $134.34 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

