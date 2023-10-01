Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.39.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $510.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 82.9% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

