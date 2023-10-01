Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.24.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

