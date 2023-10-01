Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Atlas Brown Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average is $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

