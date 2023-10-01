Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

