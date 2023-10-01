Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

