KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.2% in the second quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 119,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

