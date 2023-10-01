KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

