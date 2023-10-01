KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.76 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

