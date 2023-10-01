Kurt Von Emster Sells 15,921 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $249,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %
CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CymaBay Therapeutics
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CymaBay Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.