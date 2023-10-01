Kurt Von Emster Sells 15,921 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $249,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

