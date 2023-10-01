Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

