Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.46 and a beta of 0.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.