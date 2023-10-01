Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

