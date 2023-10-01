LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.