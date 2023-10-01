Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $16,049,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 1,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $315.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

