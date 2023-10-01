Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,260 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 1,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.