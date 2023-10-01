Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,260 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

