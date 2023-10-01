Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $11,747,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 186.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $21,636,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 81,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

