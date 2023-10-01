New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,100 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IDACORP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

