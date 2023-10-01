New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,400 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MMS opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

