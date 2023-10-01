New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $201.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

