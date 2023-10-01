New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,800 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

