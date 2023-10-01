New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 700 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $77,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $204.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day moving average is $188.70. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

