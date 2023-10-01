New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,822. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

