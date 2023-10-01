New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 294,746 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

