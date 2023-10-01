New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

