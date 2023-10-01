New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 3,200 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $33.53 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6696 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

