New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 500 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

