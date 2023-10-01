New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 500 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $115.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average is $147.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.