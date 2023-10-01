New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 600 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.