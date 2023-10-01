New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 900 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 815.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $944,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.4 %

AMG opened at $130.34 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.