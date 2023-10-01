New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,237,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $397,599,000 after buying an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.49.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

