New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $2,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,992,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,648,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,771 shares of company stock worth $22,839,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $182.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.