New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.59.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQR opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

