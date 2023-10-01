New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,015,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,488,000 after buying an additional 634,175 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $18,741,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

