New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $11,048,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $103.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

