New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $126,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dover by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $139.51 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

