New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.02 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 51.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth $204,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

SouthState Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

