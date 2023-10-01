New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.03 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WTS opened at $172.82 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.25 and a 1 year high of $192.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.