New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valvoline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland bought 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,551.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $442,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

View Our Latest Report on VVV

Valvoline Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.